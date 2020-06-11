Over RM38b decline in wholesale, retail during heart of MCO, government data reveals

Robots weld bodyshells of car are pictured on the assembly line in the Proton manufacturing plant in Tanjung Malim December 16, 2019. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 11 — The Department of Statistics Malaysia reported today that the wholesale and retail sector’s sales value fell by RM38.5 billion or 36.6 per cent to RM66.9 billion in April this year compared to a year ago.

In a report on its website, Chief Statistician Datuk Seri Mohd Uzir Mahidin said the plunge was mainly attributed to the extremely weak sales of motor vehicles that went down by RM11.5 billion or -93.2 per cent.

The federal government imposed a movement control order (MCO) to stem the spread of Covid-19 starting March this year.

“The decline was caused by retail trade which dropped by 32.4 per cent or RM13.5 billion. Similarly, Motor Vehicles and Wholesale Trade also declined by RM11.5 billion (-93.2 per cent) and RM13.5 billion (-27.2 per cent) respectively.

“Volume index of wholesale and retail trade registered at 74.6 points, contracted to -38.6 per cent as compared to the same month in the previous year. The negative growth was recorded in all subsectors, namely wholesale trade, retail trade, and motor vehicles.

“As for seasonally adjusted volume index, it recorded -33.6 per cent as against a month ago. The growth of -36.6 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) in the volume index of wholesale and retail trade was driven by double digit falls in motor vehicles, followed by retail trade and wholesale trade,” he said.

In April this year, wholesale trade only registered a sales value of RM37.7 billion when compared to RM51.2 billion in same month last year.

Non-specialised wholesale trade and other specialised wholesales recorded the biggest fall of 45.2 per cent and 39.4 per cent when compared to April 2019.

Retail trade sales registered a growth of -32.5 per cent in April 2020 when compared to April 2019.

The main drivers contributing to its negative growth were Retail Sale of Other Goods in Specialised Stores, Retail Sale of Automotive Fuel in Specialised Stores, Retail Sale of Cultural and Recreation Goods in Specialised Stores, and Retail Sale of Other Household Equipment in Specialised Stores.