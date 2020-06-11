Air Selangor: Burst pipe in Jln Langat, Klang fixed

Air Selangor said water supply is expected to be restored completely to the affected areas by 2am on June 12.. — Picture by Dawn Chin

KUALA LUMPUR, June 11 — Repair works on a burst pipe in the area near KFC Restaurant, Jalan Langat, Klang was completed at 1.30pm today.

Water Selangor Management Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor), in a statement today said water supply is expected to be restored completely to the areas by 2am on June 12.

“As of 6 pm today, affected areas in Klang, namely Bandar Bistari and Batu 5 and 6, Jalan Langat have started receiving water supply. In Kuala Langat, Eco Santuary and Tropicana Aman areas have received water supply, while other areas are still in the process of recovery.

“Water assistance has been mobilised through tanker lorries to areas that have not yet received water supply,” the statement said.

Air Selangor will continue to update the water supply status from time to time through the mass media and all Air Selangor communication mediums. — Bernama