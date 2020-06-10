King grants audience to PM Muhyiddin in pre-Cabinet meeting

The Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah delivers the royal address during the opening of the first meeting of the third session of the 14th Parliament in Kuala Lumpur May 18, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 10 — The Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah today granted an audience to Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin for a pre-Cabinet meeting at Istana Negara.

Comptroller of the Royal Household of Istana Negara Datuk Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin said the face to face session, which lasted for an hour and 15 minutes from 8.30am, was held following the implementation of the recovery movement control order (RMCO), effective today.

He said it was the second face to face meeting, with the first on March 18 at Istana Melawati in Putrajaya

On April 15, the meeting was held via video conference. This was when the country was under the third phase of the movement control order (MCO) and Al-Sultan Abdullah, as well as the Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah and the royal family, advised to observe self-quarantine for 14 days after some palace staff tested positive for Covid-19.

“The subsequent sessions were also conducted through video conferencing following enforcement of the conditional movement control order, with the last session through video conference held last week, on June 4, 2020," he said in a statement here today.

Ahmad Fadil said the pre-Cabinet meeting is among the King’s weekly activities or routine, during which he discusses current issues and exchanges views with the Prime Minister. — Bernama