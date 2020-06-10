Ismail Sabri: 26 arrested, 57 issued compounds on last day of CMCO

Traffic police and Armed Forces personnel man a roadblock at the Gombak Toll Plaza during the last day of the conditional movement control order on June 9, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, June 10 — The police arrested 26 people for violations of the conditional movement control order on its final day yesterday, Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said.

Of these, 25 were remanded and one released on police bail.

The senior minister of defence also said police issued 57 compounds at 17 at roadblocks nationwide.

On the CMCO’s last day yesterday, he said a total of 79,791 inspections were carried out by the multi-agency task force on enforcement and compliance.

“A total of 3,778 compliance teams involving 17,991 personnel were deployed for the purpose,” said Ismail Sabri on the statistics for the last day of the CMCO that has since been replaced with the recovery movement control order (RMCO) during his daily security briefing today.

