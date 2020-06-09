RMCO: Penangites to say goodbye to bad hair day tomorrow

Barbers in protective gear are seen disinfecting tools used in their shop at Jalan Tan Sri Teh Ewe Lim in George Town June 9, 2020. — Bernama pic

GEORGE TOWN, June 9 — Penangites will soon be able to say goodbye to their bad hair day as an 80-year-old hair salon in Jelutong will be throwing its doors open to clients when the conditional movement control order (CMCO) transitions to the recovery movement control order (RMCO) tomorrow.

When Bernama visited the Ever Green Hairdressing Salon today, it found its owner, V. Segar, 58, and staff members in a plastic poncho, face mask, face shield and gloves busy sterilising the salon seats and tools of the trade, while outside the safe distance for each client to queue had been tape-marked.

“Tomorrow is going to be a busy day for us. We’ve received several calls for haircut appointments,” he said.

Earlier today, Penang Chief Minister, Chow Kon Yeow, announced that a state-wide RMCO will be implemented for business and economic sectors in line with the Federal Government’s announcement about its commencement on June 10.

In preparing for the new normal, Segar said he and his staffers spent a month getting accustomed to the standard operating procedure and readying personal protective equipment (PPE).

“My workers have been ‘on a holiday’ for three months, but all of them are ready to welcome customers tomorrow,” he said.

He said the SOP includes designating an employee to take a client’s temperature and contact details, ensuring seats are two metres apart and sterilising tools in preparation for the next client.

He said they are also required to provide clients with a disposable cutting cape and do away with the reusable ones.

“Because of this and our new equipment, we will be charging customers an extra RM2 for our service. Normally, we charge RM8 per haircut, but from tomorrow we will charge RM10,” Segar said.

He said the salon will open from 8am — 8.30pm and their service includes haircuts, hair colouring and face shaves. — Bernama