Malaysia records highest Covid-19 daily discharges at 281, seven new cases

Tuesday, 09 Jun 2020 05:59 PM MYT

BY YISWAREE PALANSAMY

Health Director-General Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said there are seven new cases registered today with no fatalities — out of those, six patients had contracted the virus abroad. — Picture by Choo Choy May
KUALA LUMPUR, June 9 — Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah today announced that 281 Covid-19 patients have been discharged today, the highest number recorded to date.

In his daily press briefing, the director-general of the Ministry of Health (MOH) said there are seven new cases registered today with no fatalities — out of those, six patients had contracted the virus abroad.

“We are pleased to announce that today, there are no cases of local transmission among Malaysians. One case of transmission within the country involved a foreign worker,” Dr Noor Hisham said.

He added that the current number of infectious Covid-19 active cases stand at 1,244 cases, and are all receiving treatment.

He added that six Covid-19 patients are being treated in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), and of the number, one patients is on the ventilator.

MORE TO COME

 

