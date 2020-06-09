Kedah MB urges class G1 contractors not to ‘sell’ govt projects in state

Kedah Mentri Besar Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor said each contractor should complete the awarded projects without outsourcing to sub-contractors so that they could make more profits. — Bernama pic

ALOR SETAR, June 9 — Class G1 contractors awarded government projects in the state are advised not to ‘sell’ them to other companies so as to ensure the quality of each project.

Kedah Mentri Besar Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor said each contractor should complete the awarded projects without outsourcing to sub-contractors so that they could make more profits.

“When you (give the projects to others) the quality of the work will be sub-standard because (the third party) has to ‘buy’ the projects although there are no rules stipulating that you cannot outsource to sub-contractors, if the projects are small then there’s no need to appoint sub-contractors,” he told reporters after the ceremony for an online voting for Malaysia Road Record Information System (Marris) projects and Kedah State Economic Stimulus Package at Wisma Darul Aman today.

He said that if the third party did not follow the requirements, the main contractor would be affected.

Muhammad Sanusi said 1,158 class G1 contractors, previously identified as class F contractors, were eligible for today’s voting, which involved 413 projects worth RM35.8 million.

On another matter, he said an immediate investigation would be launched to identify the source of water pollution reported in nine villages in Mukim Kupang, Baling.

He said one of the main things they would focus on would be whether there was any sludge traps that should have been built in logging or agriculture areas to reduce the amount of sediments infiltrating the watershed that supplies water to residents.

He was commenting on a media report yesterday which claimed that 750 residents in Kampung Iboi, Masjid Iboi, Padang Empang, Kubang Katak, Bukit Kawi, Iboi Sekolah, Lata Celak, Bok Bak and Bukit Iboi in Baling have been experiencing water pollution since 10 years ago due to a Musang King (durian) cultivation project and logging activities in the Gunung Inas Forest Reserve. — Bernama