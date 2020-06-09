Car repossessor charged with threatening policeman in Hulu Selangor

Omar Abdul Latif (centre) arrives in handcuffs at the Magistrate's Court in Kuala Kubu Baru June 9, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA KUBU BARU, June 9 — A car repossessor was charged at the Magistrate’s Court here today with threatening a policeman via telephone.

Omar Abdul Latif, 41, however, pleaded not guilty after the charge was read out to him before Judge Nurul Mardhiah Mohammed Redza, acting as the magistrate.

The accused was charged with criminally intimidating Lance corporal C. Govindan, 30, via telephone in the vicinity of Hulu Bernam police station in Hulu Selangor here at 10.46pm on July 21, last year.

He was charged under Section 507 of the Penal Code which carries a maximum jail term of two years or a fine or both, upon conviction.

Earlier, deputy public prosecutor Ahmad Zuhaini Muhamad Amin offered the accused a RM5,000 bail in one surety.

However, Omar, who was not represented, appealed for a lower bail on the grounds that he was his family’s sole breadwinner.

The court allowed the accused a RM2,000 bail in one surety and set July 21 for mention and to appoint a lawyer. — Bernama