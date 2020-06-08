Social distancing SOPs still in force despite RMCO loosening, says Ismail Sabri

A woman adheres to social distancing guidelines in Kuala Lumpur May 12, 2020.— Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PUTRAJAYA, June 8 — The recovery movement control order (RMCO) starting Wednesday did not mean social distancing and related standard operating procedures (SOP) will be removed, said Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He instead stressed that such measures to minimise the risk of Covid-19 must be continued indefinitely as part of new norms, which was why capacity limits on public transport and retail will not be lifted yet.

He said compared to the previous incarnations of MCOs, the RMCO will not focus on movement control including roadblocks to monitor interstate travel, but will instead place emphasis on public spaces.

"The focus now is to see whether the SOPs are being upheld in supermarkets, pasar malam, farmers' markets, and the like," Ismail said during the daily press conference.

The minister added that the authorities will likely conduct spot checks from time to time on public premises as well as on public transportation, to ensure social distancing is still being practiced and upheld.

"Business premises which fail to comply risk being closed, and customers at said premises found to not be in compliance can face action.

"The Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 still empowers the authorities to fine individuals up to RM1,000 or be brought before a court," Ismail said.

Yesterday the police-led compliance operational task force conducted 75,182 inspections nationwide, involving 44,033 teams and 18,996 personnel.

The police also conducted 133 inter-state roadblocks nationwide and inspected 194,450 vehicles, compared to 225,345 vehicles the day before.

60 individuals were arrested for violating the ongoing conditional movement control order (CMCO) Out of the number, 53 were remanded and seven were given police guarantee (dijamin polis)

Compounds were also issued out to 277 individuals for various offences related to violating the CMCO, including 34 compounds at road blocks.



