‘Have fun searching’ for proof I stole while a minister, Syed Saddiq tells accusers

KUALA LUMPUR, June 8 — Former youth and sports minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman welcomed investigations to claims he was corrupt.

In a Twitter response to Umno Youth executive councillor Wan Muhammad Azri Wan Deris today, Syed Saddiq maintained his innocence of abusing his position when he was a minister to enrich himself.

“I welcome (anyone) to check all contracts, allocation etc to prove that I indulge in corruption

“Have fun searching because I know I did not and will never steal from the people,” he tweeted.

Wan Muhammad Azri, better known as Papagomo, had earlier tweeted in Malay a photo of the orange lockup attire for suspects with the caption “I can’t wait for Syed Saddiq to wear orange and be handcuffed like this. As he mistreated me until I was arrested and thrown into the lockup for four days and three nights,” Wan Muhammad Azri said, recalling an incident in February 2019 when he claimed to have suffered “soft tissue injury” after being grabbed by his left shoulder and neck.

“The truth will stand up, the wrongs will come down.

“You just wait, your time will come Syed Saddiq,” he added.

The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission’s director of investigations Datuk Norazlan Mohd Razali said yesterday that more Bersatu Youth members can expect to be called up for investigation into the case of the RM250,000 that was reported missing from Syed Saddiq’s home earlier this year.

He confirmed the MACC had seized RM600,000 and a car worth RM100,000 from the homes of two Bersatu Youth members believed to have been misappropriated from party funds.

Nine Bersatu Youth members have had their statements recorded to date. The MACC has also remanded two members, including the wing treasurer.

Syed Saddiq’s membership in Bersatu is currently in dispute with the party leadership insisting he has been nullified while he maintains the act to be against the party constitution.