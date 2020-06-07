Penang govt to decide on RMCO on Wednesday, says CM

Chief Minister Menteri Chow Kon Yeow said for the moment, the Penang government will continue with the CMCO until a decision is made by the Penang Special Security Committee meeting on Wednesday. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, June 7 — The Penang government has taken note of the imposition of the recovery movement control order (RMCO) announced by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin today and will make a decision on it next week.

Chief Minister Menteri Chow Kon Yeow said for the moment the Penang government will continue with the conditional movement control order (CMCO) until a decision is made by the Penang Special Security Committee meeting on Wednesday.

“The state government will hold a meeting of the Special Security Committee on Wednesday, June 10, to study the decisions of the RMCO and issue a further statement after that,” he said in a statement here today.

He added that the gradual opening up of various sectors of the economic, social, cultural, educational and religious sectors was aimed at attaining normalisation post Covid-19.

Earlier, Muhyiddin announced that the CMCO will be replaced with the Recovery movement control order (RMCO) which will see further easing of restrictions, beginning June 10 until August 31. — Bernama