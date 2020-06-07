No more KL/PJ shortcut as UM closes campus entry to public in Covid-19 prevention move

A general view of Universiti Malaya after the government announced the Movement Control Order, March 17, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, June 7 — As a preventive measure to contain the possible spread of Covid-19, University Malaya (UM) said access to its main campus here will be limited to only its students and faculty staff.

The country’s oldest university sits on land straddling two cities — Kuala Lumpur and Petaling Jaya — and is frequently used by the public as a shortcut during traffic congestions on the Federal Highway and its offshoots.

“As a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of our campus community in light of the Covid-19 outbreak, Universiti Malaya (UM) would like to announce that all UM entrances and exits will be restricted with limited access to UM staff/UM students/University Malaya Medical Centre and University Malaya Specialist Centre staff only, until further notice.

“The campus will not be accessible to the public as a through-road. Visitors entering campus for official matters, e-hailing and food delivery services are required to register with the security officers at the campus entrance.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused and we thank you for your cooperation,’’ said a statement released by the institution’s corporate communications office, adding further that the safety of their campus community remains a priority.