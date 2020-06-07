11 detained for drink-driving in Penang as cops intensify Ops Mabuk

Penang police will continue to intensify operation dubbed Ops Mabuk in the state, even though entertainment centres are still not allowed to operate, to ensure road users comply with the law. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

BUTTERWORTH, June 7 — Penang police will continue to intensify operation dubbed Ops Mabuk in the state, even though entertainment centres are still not allowed to operate, to ensure road users comply with the law.

As such police have carried out the operation at several locations identified as routes used by drivers who are returning from drinking at shops or restaurants selling liquor in the state.

In Butterworth, North Seberang Perai district police chief ACP Noorzainy Mohd Noor said his team conducted operations at three locations from 10pm until 2am today, before arresting five men who were drink-driving.

He said the five men, aged 30 to 40 years old, were detained in a roadblock at Kilometre 10.8 Butterworth Outer Ring Road after test results showed alcohol presence beyond the permitted limit.

“Their actions not only endangered themselves but other road users and we also arrested a 31-year old saleswoman for possession of syabu hidden inside a cigarette box,” he said here, today.

Meanwhile in George Town, Northeast district police chief ACP Soffian Santong said five men and a woman, including a Vietnamese man, aged 20 to 40 years old, were detained in Ops Mabuk at Tun Dr Lim Chong Eu Highway today.

“In the operation, police also issued 145 compounds for various traffic offences and nine people were fined RM1,000 each for violating the conditional movement control order (CMCO).

In Bukit Mertajam, Seberang Perai Central district police chief ACP Shafee Abd Samad said 22 mat rempit (illegal motorcyle racers) motorcycles were seized due to various offences, including not having valid road tax and insurance, as well as extreme modifications.

He said police had received information from public regarding a group of mat rempit gathering and racing illegally at Jalan Guar Jering before carrying out operation Ops Samseng Jalanan in the area, from 7 am to 10 pm, yesterday.

“They comprised men aged 16 to 25 years old and police also issued 82 compounds in the operation for numerous offences, such as driving without licence, not wearing helmets, and having registration plates not according to specifications,” he said. — Bernama