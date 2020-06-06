Senior minister clarifies school fees up to agreement between parents and school

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob it is up to the parents and the school to decide on what to do as they may have an agreement for it. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 6 — Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob today clarified that paying school fees is ultimately an agreement between school administration and parents.

He was clarifying his statement on Thursday where he had advised semi-private schools not to demand any fees from students, as schools are not allowed to be in operation due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“When I said it I did not mean it was a government policy. It was a suggestion coming from an ethical point of view whereby if no services are provided there shouldn’t be any fees collected.

“However if there are cases like online teaching and so on then there’s definitely a service provided and if that happened then, of course, you can collect fees for it,” said Ismail today during his daily media briefing.

Ismail was responding to a journalist’s question who asked if schools conducting online classes can still collect a fee.

He also said that in some schools despite it being closed for the time being parents are still happy to pay their monthly school fees.

He said in such cases it’s up to the parents and the school to decide on what to do as they may have an agreement for it.

“I think the Education Ministry may have a policy on this but I am not sure what it is.

“Some schools may not be having classes but are in need of the money so I’ll let the Education Ministry decide what to do,” said Ismail.

Schools and higher education institutions have been closed since March due to the Covid-19 pandemic. There still aren’t signs of them reopening.