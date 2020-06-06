Penjana will help empower Bumiputera entrepreneurs, says rural development minister

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin announced the National Economic Recovery Plan (Penjana) yesterday. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, June 6 ― The National Economic Recovery Plan (Penjana) announced by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin will help empower Bumiputera entrepreneurs to sustain their business operations in the post Covid-19 recovery phase.

Rural Development Minister Datuk Dr Abd Latiff Ahmad described the RM300 million working capital allocation as timely as the Covid-19 pandemic had adversely impacted skills training institutions owned by small Bumiputera entrepreneurs.

“Majlis Amanah Rakyat (MARA) with the help of consultants and experts will assist the institutions to get out of the crisis.

“MARA's vast experience in managing educational institutions can also be shared with the affected institutions especially those with large numbers of international students such as the Management and Science University (MSU), MAHSA University and the City University Malaysia which have been badly affected,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Dr Abd Latiff said in order to comprehensively address the issue, the ministry would also set up a joint committee with the Higher Education Ministry soon.

As an agency with extensive experience in entrepreneurship and education as well as skills and vocational training, MARA could play a role to ensure that the RM300 million working capital allocation is put to good use in boosting the econmony, he added. ― Bernama