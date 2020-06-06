Covid-19: Librarians continue providing access to information, says Tourism minister

Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri said roles of libraries and librarians remain relevant despite the limited public movement during the CMCO. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, June 6 — The roles of libraries and librarians remain relevant despite the limited public movement during the conditional movement control order (CMCO), said Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri.

Nancy, in a five-minute video posted in conjunction with the National Librarians’ Day 2020 celebration today, said librarians and libraries have played an active role in ensuring that Malaysians’ access to information and reading materials continue uninterrupted.

“Since March 18, all types of libraries have provided various initiatives for all walks of life such as online services, Covid-19 database development, free online reading materials and local content provision.

“I was also made to understand that there were those who were involved in the production of personal protective equipment (PPE) and those who collaborated with reading materials providers to open research database to enable researchers to gain access to Covid-19-related materials,” she said in a video posted on the Librarians Association of Malaysia Facebook page today.

As such, Nancy said themes of #tetaprelevan and #stayingrelevant were aptly chosen for this year’s celebration to highlight the librarians’ ongoing role in keeping with current development needs.

“With management skills and knowledge as well as access to polar data in hand, Malaysian librarians are capable and ready to move seamlessly to keep up with the times.

“Learn, unlearn and relearn, upskill, upgrade your skills and methods to stay relevant in whatever changes that are taking place in the world,” she said.

Nancy said librarians at the National Library, public libraries, academic libraries, specialised libraries and resource centre at schools have contributed greatly to creating a knowledge-based Malaysian society.

“Your (librarians) efforts have all played a part in shaping a knowledgeable and visionary society. This will help towards the national development.

“Happy Librarians’ Day and stay relevant in all circumstances,” she said. — Bernama