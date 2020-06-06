Cops nab 39 in Bangsar for having ‘wild’ party

In the 1.15am operation dubbed ‘Ops Parti Liar’, 20 men and 19 women, aged between 18 and 40, including nine Vietnamese nationals, were arrested by a team from the Brickfields district police headquarters. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, June 6 ― The excitement of 39 individuals, believed to be under the influence of drugs at a wild party held at a bungalow in Bangsar, was short-lived when they were arrested in a raid carried out early this morning.

In the 1.15am operation dubbed “Ops Parti Liar”, 20 men and 19 women, aged between 18 and 40, including nine Vietnamese nationals, were arrested by a team from the Brickfields district police headquarters.

Brickfields district police chief ACP Zairulnizam Mohd Zainuddin @ Hilmi in a statement today, said police also detained a female suspect who rented the bungalow via online at RM1,900 per night.

“Those who attended the party were invited through WhatsApp and phone calls.

“We also seized three plastic packages believed to be containing methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA) weighing 46.12 grammes, 12 ecstasy pills weighing 4.63 grammes, and three plastic packages containing ketamine weighing 4.5 grammes and all valued at RM5,647,” he said.

Zairulnizam 32 of them tested positive for drugs.

“All those arrested were also issued compounds for flouting the conditional movement control order (CMCO) under Section 7 (1) of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures within Infected Local Areas) Regulations 2020,” he said.

He said all the suspects were remanded for seven days until next Thursday and cases were being investigated under Section 39A (2), Section 12 (2), and Section 15 (1) (A) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952. ― Bernama