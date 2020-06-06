CMCO: Stop-work order issued on construction site in Jalan Bukit Kiara 1

KUALA LUMPUR, June 6 — A construction site at Jalan Bukit Kiara 1, here, was ordered to immediately stop work following activities being carried out by the contractor at the site during the conditional movement control order (CMCO).

The Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL), in a statement today, announced that through the Covid-19 Construction Site Control Monitoring Operation conducted at 10.30pm last night, the contractor at the construction site was caught carrying construction activities.

It said a compound was issued under Section 70 (13)(d) of the Street, Drainage and Building Act 1974 and the stop work order had been imposed on the developer on the same night.

Meanwhile, in an operation on recycling bins that cause public nuisances (dirty) yesterday, DBKL found several recycling bins located in Jalan Jernai, Taman Melewar and Jalan Ipoh here, had been turned into dumping grounds.

“Action had been taken under Section 46 of the Street, Drainage and Building Act 1974 and the recycling bins had been sent to the confiscation store unit, Department of Enforcement, DBKL.

“Any complaint on the matter could be channeled to the DBKL one-stop call centre at 1800 88 3255,” the statement said. — Bernama