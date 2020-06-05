Kak Radziah and Datuk Lim: PM introduces two new characters to illustrate recovery plan

People watch the live telecast of Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin's speech June 5, 2020. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, June 5 — After the popularity of Makcik Kiah and Pak Salleh, two characters used by Putrajaya to explain earlier stimulus packages, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin today introduced nursery owner Kak Radziah and businessman Datuk Lim.

He used the character Kak Radziah to illustrate how as a small business owner, already benefitting from the government wage subsidy and special grant from previous stimulus packages, could now afford to keep her staff for another three months without burden.

“Under Penjana, Kak Radziah can receive another three months of wage subsidy. Aside from opening up her nursery for business, she is now also eligible to receive aid of RM5,000 and take on the RM900 per staff in incentives for child caring courses,” he said, referring to the Short-Term Economic Recovery Plan.

Meanwhile, Datuk Lim, benefitting from the bank moratorium that allow some cashflow continuity for his business, also stand to gain from business levy exemptions under the Human Resources Development Fund (HRDF).

“As a result of the tax exemption on house sales and cars, Datuk Lim is now interested in purchasing a flat and car for his adult children.

“Datuk Lim is also enjoying his working-from-home experience with free internet access and tax exemption on his new laptop,” said Muhyiddin.

He said that he hoped the government’s measures and initiatives under the new package would be well received by the people and gave a shoutout to Malaysian cooking sensation Sugu Pavithra.

“Take for example, Sugu and Pavithra who went viral on social media last month. Perhaps they will be able to further upgrade their skills and open up an eatery someday. Then we will be able to enjoy their chicken varuval,” he said, referring to an Indian dish.



The husband and wife duo shot to fame for their cooking videos of Indian dishes delivered in the Malay language.

Last month, they even earned a special care package from the prime minister, which included a camera tripod, a microwave oven, electric rice cooker and cooking products.