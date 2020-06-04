Sarawak site supervisor fined RM5,000 for breaching Covid-19 self-quarantine

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah speaks during a press conference on the Covid-19 situation in Sarawak, April 23, 2020. — Picture courtesy of Sarawak Public Communications Unit (Ukas)

KUCHING, June 4 — A 27-year-old site supervisor was fined RM5,000 today in default of five months imprisonment after he pleaded guilty in Sibu magistrate’s court for breaching self-quarantine for Covid-19 infection last month.

Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah said this is the first case in the state, where a person was charged in court violating the self-quarantine order under Section 15(1) of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1999.

“The accused was a person-under-surveillance (PUS) for Covid-19 issued under the home quarantine order,” he said during his daily Covid-19 briefing for the state.

Uggah said while the accused was undergoing self-quarantine from May 17 to 30, he went to have a bowl of “kampua mee” at Sibu Jaya on May 25.

“He had posted a photograph of himself eating out on social media and breached section 22(b) and punishable under section 24(a) of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1999,” he said.

He said the photograph was proof that that the accused had committed the offence.

Meanwhile, Uggah said Sarawak recorded three recoveries from Covid-19 infection today, of which two are from the Sarawak General Hospital and one from Sibu Hospital.

He added that no new positive cases were recorded today.

He said a total of 36,235 out of 45,988 individuals who have been issued with home surveillance order (quarantine order), have been released after completing the quarantine order.

Uggah said swabs from 46,059 individuals have been taken in the state for Covid-19, and out of the total, 34,921 were individuals with close contacts or casual contacts of positive cases.

He said swabs have also been taken from 11,138 college and university students upon returning to the state.