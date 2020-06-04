Sarawak govt injects RM164.8m for Bau’s development

KUCHING, June 4 — The Sarawak government has allocated RM164.8 million over the last four years for the implementation of several project in Bau, a semi-urban district located about 33 km southwest of here that was once famous for gold mining.

The allocations have been distributed for the construction of the Bau District Complex, Buso-Musi Bridge, a sports arena and Perumahan Rakyat Rumah Spektra Permata Kampung Sibuluh, each of which cost RM5 million, said Tasik Biru assemblyman Datuk Harry Henry Jinep today.

The projects also include the Tasik Biru pedestrian bridge which costs RM1 million, new Bau Wet Market (RM2.8 milllion), besides for the construction of a water pipeline from Bau to several villages, a rural electrification scheme and Bau traffic light improvement works,” he told Bernama.

He said developments in Bau would continue as the state government had already came up with a blueprint to chart its future progress up to 2030 to make sure that the district would be on par with other well-developed districts in Sarawak.

“People have seen tremendous development taking place in Bau within the four-year period and it will continue to be implemented once the movement control order (MCO) is lifted,” he said

On another issue, Harry said that he was also seeking solutions to facilitate the issuance of land titles to deserving lot occupants in the district. — Bernama