Muhyiddin chairs Bersatu Supreme Council meeting tonight

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin is seen arriving for the Bersatu meeting in Kuala Lumpur, June 4, 2020 — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, June 4 — Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin tonight chairs a Bersatu Supreme Council meeting at the Clubhouse of Persatuan Alumni Universiti Malaya, here.

The Bersatu president arrived at the venue at 8.24pm.

Also seen arriving at the building was Bersatu Supreme Council member Datuk Seri Mohd Redzuan Yusof.

The meeting is the first Supreme Council meeting attended by the Prime Minister after completing a 14-day quarantine when an officer who attended a post-Cabinet meeting at his office was confirmed positive for Covid-19 infection. — Bernama