Health minister rebuts claims that MCO not within the law, Infectious Diseases Act to be amended

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba speaks during a press conference in Putrajaya March 19, 2020. ― Picture by Choo Choy May

PUTRAJAYA, June 4 — The Covid-19 outbreak is categorised under Article 30, First Schedule of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 (Act 342) which is “any microbial infection which is life-threatening,” said Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba.

Responding to allegations that the movement control order (MCO) was not within the law as Covid-19 was not gazetted under the act, he said it was a new pandemic which occurred throughout the world.

“Amendments to the First Schedule, Act 342 to list the Covid-19 outbreak as an infectious disease must be made through the powers of the minister under Section 30, Act 342,” Dr Adham in a statement today. — Bernama