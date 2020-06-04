Four charged with man’s murder at Johor Baru playground

Four men were charged at the Magistrate’s Court with the murder of a man at a playground here in August last year. — Reuters pic

JOHOR BARU, June 4 — Four men were charged at the Magistrate’s Court with the murder of a man at a playground here in August last year.

The accused, S.Prasan, 23; P. Saarvin, 23; S. Pravinraj, 30, and A. Vinotkumar, 33, all nodded to indicate they understood the charge after it was read to them in front of Magistrate Mohd Zaki Abd Rahman.

No plea, however, was recorded.

The four were jointly charged with murdering J.K Sritharan, 20, at a playground in Jalan Meranti 13, Taman Sri Pulai in Iskandar Puteri at 12.50am on August 10, 2019.

They were charged under section 302 of the Penal Code which carries the mandatory death sentence.

The court fixed August 17 for mention of the case pending a post-mortem report.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Chan Choon Yew acted for the prosecution while all four of the accused were unrepresented. — Bernama