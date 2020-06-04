Environment minister: Ops Air Raya to prevent river pollution to be extended to June 13

Datuk Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man said Ops Air Raya 2020, aimed at preventing river pollution, will be extended until June 13. ― Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

PUTRAJAYA, June 4 — The Ops Air Raya 2020, aimed at preventing river pollution, will be extended until June 13, said Environment and Water Minister Datuk Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man.

He said the extension took into consideration the possibility of water and sewerage pollution happening when small and medium-sized industries begin to operate after the festive holidays.

He said the Department of Environment (DOE) had taken 200 enforcement actions for offences which were against regulations under the Environmental Quality Act 1974, throughout the Ops Air Raya period from May 14 to May 29.

“During the operation, 576 factories or sources of pollution which included oil palm plants, rubber mills and scheduled waste disposal facilities were inspected,” he said in a statement today.

The actions taken included the issuance of 71 compound notices, warning notices (113), seizure of operating equipment (eight), processing of investigation papers for court action (seven) and suspension of business licence (one).

“Ops Air Raya was mounted to prevent the occurrence of river water pollution which may result in water treatment plant disruptions and to ensure that treated water supply to consumers will not be affected during the conditional movement control order (CMCO) and Aidilfitri festive celebration,” he said. — Bernama