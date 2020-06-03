Umno leader Tajuddin backs Najib’s son to run in Chini by-election

Pahang BN chief Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail earlier confirmed Umno will field a candidate in the by-election. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, June 3 — Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s eldest son would be a good choice for Barisan Nasional’s defence of the Chini state seat, Datuk Seri Tajuddin Abdul Rahman said.

According to Malaysiakini, the Pasir Salak MP pointed out that Mohd Nizar Najib was the Pekan Umno Youth chief and has the right experience to stand in the by-election.

“We heard rumours there is a possibility for Mohd Nizar to be fielded. He has a party position, he is the division Youth chief and is qualified to stand,” Tajuddin, who is also the chairman of Prasarana, said following a visit to the Sungai Buloh MRT depot yesterday.

Tajuddin added that Nizar’s academic background also made him suitable, while his humility and good relations with the people meant he was liked.

However, the Umno supreme council member stressed that Nizar’s purported candidacy was just speculation at this point since the BN presidential council has not yet decided.

“I am willing to support any candidate, if the candidate is accepted by the people,” Tajuddin said.

The Election Commission has set July 4 as the Chini by-election’s polling day, with June 20 as nomination day and June 30 for early voting. The state constituency became vacant after its assemblyman Datuk Seri Abu Bakar Harun died on May 7 from complications of a heart attack.

The late assemblyman won the seat by a landslide in the 14th general election on May 9, 2018, with 10,027 votes, edging out PAS candidate Mohd Fadhil Noor Abdul’ 5,405 votes and PKR candidate Mohd Razali Ithnain’s 1,065 votes

Earlier on May 14, Pahang BN chief Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail confirmed Umno will field a candidate in the by-election.

The by-election campaign is likely to feature former Umno president and BN advisor Najib as the state seat falls under his Pekan federal constituency.