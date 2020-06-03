SOP being fine-tuned to reopen recreational parks, barber shops in Sarawak, says Uggah

Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah said Sarawak State Disaster Management Committee will fine-tune the standard operating procedures for the reopening of recreational parks, barber shops, fitness centres or gyms and photo studios.— Picture courtesy of Sarawak Public Communications Unit (Ukas)

KUCHING, June 3 — The Sarawak State Disaster Management Committee (JPBNS) will fine-tune the standard operating procedures (SOP) for the reopening of recreational parks, barber shops, fitness centres or gyms and photo studios.

Its chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas said the decision was made following the state’s achievement in reducing the number of new Covid-19 cases since early May.

“The results will be announced in the near future as the graph on Covid-19 cases shows a steady decline,” he said during the daily Covid-19 press conference here.

According to him, State Welfare, Community Wellbeing, Women, Family and Childhood Development Minister Datuk Seri Fatimah Abdullah will also hold a press conference tomorrow to further clarify on the reopening of child nurseries in the state on June 9.

“The ministry (led by) Datuk Seri Fatimah has actually finalised the procedures for reopening the nurseries (Taska) and is now going to engage all nursery operators to explain the SOPs,” said Uggah, who is also Sarawak Deputy Chief Minister.

In another development, Uggah said with effect from June 9, all citizens entering Sarawak would be required to undergo Covid-19 screening at their respective places or states three days before entering Sarawak.

The regulation also includes civil servants working in the Peninsular, Sabah and Labuan.

According to him, all citizens with overseas travel history who have been quarantined in Peninsular Malaysia will need to present a Release Order from the Health Ministry and negative Covid-19 screening results before entering Sarawak.

“While all citizens with a history of overseas travel who have not been quarantined on the Peninsular or transit from Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) straight to Sarawak, will be undergoing a mandatory 14-day quarantine at a hotel.

“The cost of their accommodation will be fully borne by the Sarawak government effective June 1,” he said. — Bernama