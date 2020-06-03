MACC: Armada leader detained over Syed Saddiq’s missing cash

The arrest was confirmed by MACC deputy chief commissioner (Operation) Datuk Seri Ahmad Khusairi Yahaya, who said the suspect was arrested at the MACC headquarters yesterday after giving his statement. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, June 3 — A Bersatu Armada (Youth) leader has been arrested by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) for investigation over former Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman’s missing cash.

This was confirmed by MACC deputy chief commissioner (Operation) Datuk Seri Ahmad Khusairi Yahaya, who said the suspect was arrested at the MACC headquarters yesterday after giving his statement.

“The MACC strongly denied that the arrest of the suspect was with political motive and in this case, the MACC suspects misappropriation in Armada’s account.

“Therefore, investigation will continue with the arrest of the suspect, who is in remand for five days from today,” he told Bernama.

Ahmad Khusairi urged the public to not make any speculation or politicise the arrest.

Prior to this, the local media had reported on the loss of more than RM200,000 from Syed Saddiq’s home. — Bernama