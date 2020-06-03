Kelantan, Sabah allow 40 people to perform Friday prayers at mosques

Malaysian Muslims observe social distancing while performing Friday prayers at the Sultan Azlan Shah Mosque in Ipoh May 15, 2020. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KOTA BARU, June 3 — The Sultan of Kelantan, Sultan Muhammad V has consented for Friday prayers to be performed at all mosques in the state beginning this Friday (June 5) with a congregation of 40 people.

Kelantan Islamic Religious and Malay Customs Council (MAIK) president Tengku Temenggong Kelantan Tan Sri Mohamad Rizam Tengku Abdul Aziz said the individuals would include imam, young imam, bilal, siak, members of the mosque committee and selected locals, after obtaining permission from state mufti and the Ministry of Health (MOH).

“The Friday prayers are allowed to be performed in stages to ensure that it can be implemented in a controlled manner to curb the Covid-19 infection in Kelantan,” he said in a statement here today.

Tengku Mohamad Rizam said the Friday prayers would be performed in accordance with standard operating procedures (SOPs) set including body temperature screening, wearing face masks and to record attendance.

To avoid the risk of an infection, those with symptoms such as cough, fever, colds and sore throat as well as senior citizens above the age of 70 were not allowed to attend, he said, adding that the mosque must ensure good ventilation by opening all doors, windows and using fans instead of air conditioners.

Meanwhile, in Kota Kinabalu, the Sabah Fatwa Council today has allowed 40 individuals to perform Friday prayers at mosques, while a congregation for five daily prayers would be limited to 12 people, beginning June 5.

Sabah Mufti Datuk Bungsu Aziz Jaafar said a congregation for Friday prayers would include mosque committee members, imam and khatib, while for five daily prayers it would consist of mosque or surau committee members and members of the public.

However, those aged 70 and above and those with symptoms such as fever and cough are not allowed to attend the prayers.

“The authorities and the mosque committee members should determine the individuals to perform the prayers to avoid confusion and disagreement between them,” he said in a statement here.

He also said that members of the public were still disallowed to attend the prayers at mosques except the selected individuals. — Bernama