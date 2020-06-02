Recreational parks in Penang to be reopened

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow speaks during the press conference in George Town March 4, 2020. ― Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, June 2 — After almost four weeks Penang was declared as a green zone state, the state government has decided to reopen recreational parks in Penang beginning this Saturday.

Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said the matter was agreed during the State Security Working Committee (JKKN) meeting which was chaired by him today.

“I’m pleased to announce the reopening of recreational parks in Penang which include Taman Bandaraya, Taman Metropolitan Relau, Taman Botani Pulau Pinang, the Bukit Jambul hiking area, hiking activities at the Penang Hill from the heritage trail at the lower station and the jeep path entrance for pedestrians only.

“The operating hours of the parks are from 7am to 7pm and the number of visitors is limited to 200 people at any one time except for Taman Metropolitan Relau which is restricted to only 50 people,” he said via a press conference broadcast live via his Facebook page today.

Chow said all visitors are required to register themselves using the QR Code through the PGCare application.

However, he said all permanent forest reserves under the supervision of the Forestry Department namely Taman Bukit Panchor, Teluk Bahang, Cherok Tokun, Hutan Pelajaran Air Hitam Dalam and Bukit Juru; the Penang National Park under the Wildlife and National Parks Department; recreational parks and dams under the Penang Water Supply Corporation would remain closed.

Chow said beginning this Thursday, durian stalls in the state would be allowed to operate for takeaways orders only, with a strict standard operating procedure.

Meanwhile, Chow who is also Padang Kota assemblyman said the federal government had cancelled the RM100 million allocation for the alternative cable car project at the Penang Hill.

He said the pre-feasibility study of the project was still ongoing and was expected to be completed in the second half of the year

The allocation was announced during the 2020 Budget, tabled by the then Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng in October last year. — Bernama