Swearing-in Friday for new Melaka Yang Dipertua Negeri

Yang Di-Pertua Negeri Melaka Tun Mohd Khalil Yaakob poses for pictures with state executive councillors after their swearing-in ceremony in Melaka in this file picture taken on May 16, 2018. — Bernama pic

MELAKA, June 1 — The swearing-in of the new Yang Dipertua Negeri of Melaka will be held at Balai Istiadat, Seri Negeri Complex in Ayer Keroh here at 10am on Friday.

Melaka Chief Minister’s Department said in a statement to Bernama today that it would be followed by the handover of duties of Melaka Yang Dipertua Negeri Tun Dr Mohd Khalil Yaakob to the new Yang Dipertua Negeri at the office of the Yang Dipertua Negeri at 11am.

The handover of duties ceremony will begin with the recital of prayers by state Mufti Datuk Abdul Halim Tawil and followed by a speech by Chief Minister Datuk Sulaiman Md Ali.

Mohd Khalil and the new Yang Dipertua Negeri are then scheduled to deliver their speech, according to the statement. — Bernama