Senior Minister: Gerak Malaysia app no longer in use since interstate travel not allowed

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob says the Gerak Malaysia app is no longer in use, therefore those who have to travel and can meet the criteria set must get police permission by visiting the nearest headquarters. — SoyaCincau pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 1 — The Gerak Malaysia app is no longer applicable now due to the restriction on interstate travel set by the government.

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said since the government had banned interstate travel, the app is no longer in use, therefore those who have to travel and can meet the criteria set must get police permission by visiting the nearest headquarters.

“There’re exemptions including for separated spouses to travel but they still need to get police permission to travel. It’s not automatic, even for travelling to Sabah and Sarawak.

“That’s why I urge you to buy your travel tickets to Sabah and Sarawak after you get the police permits,” he said today during his daily Covid-19 security briefing.

“In fact, I’ve been told in Sarawak they are stricter. They do not even allow inter-district travel unless they have police permission.

“So if you’re traveling from Peninsular to Sarawak airport you may not be able to travel across district lines.”

He also said the Gerak Malaysia app was previously used because it involved a lot of people.

“I believe there were more than a million applications to travel back at that time and it was mostly for a period of three days from several states into Kuala Lumpur.

“Now we don’t use the app as interstate travel is not allowed without police permission,” explained Ismail.

Meanwhile the banks will continue to exempt the RM1 charge for using ATM’s despite them being open for 24 hours again.