Environment minister: Resolving Kedah’s water problem among PN govt’s priorities

Environment and Water Minister Datuk Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man said efforts to resolve the water supply problem in Kedah is among the priorities of the Perikatan Nasional government to ensure the well-being of the people. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

ALOR SETAR, May 31 — Efforts to resolve the water supply problem in Kedah is among the priorities of the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government to ensure the well-being of the people.

Environment and Water Minister Datuk Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man said the Federal government in cooperation with the State government would upgrade the existing water infrastructure in Langkawi which now faces water supply disruption as the pipeline from the mainland to the island was leaking for three kilometres.

He said RM600 million was allocated to repair the pipeline as well as to enlarge the island’s water reservoir and the project was expected to begin in the first quarter of next year.

“With the cooperation of the State government, according to what we have planned this, (within the period) until 2040, Langkawi will not have any water problems,” he told a press conference after chairing a meeting on the state’s environment and water supply at Wisma Darul Aman here, today.

Also present was Kedah Menteri Besar Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor. The meeting was in conjunction with Tuan Ibrahim’s one-day working visit to the state. — Bernama