Cuepacs urges govt to expedite replacement pay scheme for civil servants

The scheme would allow civil servants to claim accumulated leave as replacement pay. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 31 —- The Congress of Unions of Employees in the Public and Civil Services (Cuepacs) has called on the government to expedite the implementation of early redemption of Accumulated Leave of GCR (Gantian Cuti Rehat) as announced in the 2020 Budget last year.

Its president Adnan Mat said the implementation of early redemption of GCR for up to 75 days as replacement pay would involve civil servants who have at least 15 years of service and it was originally scheduled to take effect on Jan 1, this year.

He said the government needed to expedite the amendments to the Pensions Regulations 1980 to enable the move to be implemented.

“We have voiced our concerns in the past, however, until now there is no news on the matter.

“Cuepacs understands the constraints faced by the government due to the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic and the implementation of the Movement Control Order (MCO).

“However, about 70 to 80 per cent of civil servants in various departments and ministries have been working as usual during the period,” he said in a statement today.

He hoped that the matter would be resolved soon and not to be carried forward to next year as part of the new budget.

“Every promise or plan announced in the budget should be given due consideration,” he said. — Bernama