Video clip appears to show Redzuan Yusof visiting Dr Mahathir at Bersatu HQ (VIDEO)

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad went to the Bersatu headquarters yesterday and challenged party officials to personally expel him from the party. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, May 30 — A video of disputed Bersatu chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s trip to his office at the party headquarters yesterday has emerged to show a person resembling Datuk Seri Mohd Redzuan Md Yusof at the location.

The person appeared to be the minister in the Prime Minister’s Department but could not be positively identified as he was wearing a surgical mask.

He entered the office that Dr Mahathir had been occupying yesterday afternoon, before the person recording was ushered out.

Dr Mahathir went to the Bersatu headquarters yesterday and challenged party officials to personally expel him from the party.

When none did so, Dr Mahathir insisted that he remained the chairman of the party along with all the accompanying powers and authority.

It was initially reported that Redzuan would hold a press conference at the Bersatu HQ in Petaling Jaya but his political secretary issued a statement denying that this would take place as the minister was under a medical quarantine due to being a close contact in a Covid-19 case.

However, the statement did not contain any remark denying that the minister was present at the party headquarters when Dr Mahathir was there.

Redzuan is among government leaders including Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin who are under a medical quarantine after they attended a meeting with Auditor-General Datuk Nik Azman Nik Abdul Majid who later tested positive for Covid-19.

Bersatu is locked in a civil war between factions aligned with Dr Mahathir and Muhyiddin.

The party sacked Dr Mahathir and four others on Thursday but the former prime minister has refused to recognise this.