Redzuan denies supporting Dr Mahathir, calls on public to back Muhyiddin

Datuk Seri Mohd Redzuan Md Yusof said he is not among the MPs supporting former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, May 30 — Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Mohd Redzuan Md Yusof said he is not among the MPs supporting former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

Instead, several media today reported that he is still supporting Bersatu president and prime minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin who currently leads the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government.

“I urge all political leaders to stop politicking on the issue. Focus on rallying behind the government of the day.

“Let Muhyiddin steer the country out of the Covid-19 disaster and focus on building the economy,” he said, as reported by Malaysiakini.

Redzuan also told Harian Metro that he was not the “Cabinet member” that was rumoured to be willing to resign from the government in support of Dr Mahathir, who was ousted from the party.

“There is no such thing (as resignation), just rumours.

“If anything, I urge all to stand behind PN as helmed by Muhyiddin to lead the country out of the crisis that we are facing, Covid-19 and the beleaguered economy,” he said as reported by Harian Metro.

Yesterday, media who were waiting for a press conference by Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin at Bersatu Headquarters in Petaling Jaya received an invitation for another press conference said to be chaired by a “minister in the prime minister’s department” at the same place.

Redzuan’s political secretary then issued a statement saying that there was never a press conference and the Office of Special Functions at the Prime Minister’s Department viewed seriously the false news that was circulated on social media.

“This office refutes these viral messages and there will be no special press conference by anyone from the minister’s office,” he said.

The political secretary added that it would be impossible for Redzuan to hold a press conference anyway as he is still in quarantine after coming into contact with a Covid-19 case.

The statement ended with advice to the public, reminding them to practise social distancing at all times to stop the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Redzuan is said to have been present at a post-Cabinet meeting last Friday that was also attended by Auditor-General Datuk Nik Azman Nik Abdul Majid who later tested positive for Covid-19.

Those at the meeting, including Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, have been asked to undergo a 14-day home quarantine.

However, a video of Dr Mahathir’s visit to his office at the party headquarters yesterday has emerged showing a person resembling Redzuan.

The person appeared to be the minister in the Prime Minister’s Department but could not be positively identified as he was wearing a surgical mask.

He entered the office that Dr Mahathir had been occupying yesterday afternoon, before the recording showed the person being ushered out.

Dr Mahathir went to Bersatu headquarters yesterday and challenged party officials to personally expel him from the party.

When none did so, he insisted that he remained the chairman of the party along with all the accompanying powers and authority.