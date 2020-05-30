Putrajaya restoring exemptions to interstate travel ban from June 1

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the special Cabinet Committee decided today to again allow inter-state travel for emergency cases and for spouses to visit their other halves living out of state. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, May 30 — The federal government will reintroduce on Monday some exemptions to the interstate travel ban that were revoked ahead of the Hari Raya celebrations, said Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

In his daily security press briefing, the senior minister (security) said the special Cabinet Committee decided today to again allow inter-state travel for emergency cases and for spouses to visit their other halves living out of state.

Such travel is strictly by police approval during the movement control order (MCO).

“Inter-state travel is not allowed unless it is for emergencies such as deaths or for medical reasons. We also allow those who need to travel between states for work. For instance, if you live in Seremban but work in Putrajaya.

“After receiving advice from the police on the MCO, we have agreed that couples or families who are living far apart (in other states) are allowed for inter-state travel to visit one another starting June 1, 2020 — which is this Monday,” said Ismail Sabri.

He also disclosed that the CMCO SOP Task Force led by the police had conducted 71,830 inspections to monitor the enforcement of the SOP nationwide, involving 3,712 teams of 19,688 officers.

The police had conducted 147 inter-state roadblocks nationwide and inspected 240,268 vehicles. They had also arrested 114 individuals for not complying to CMCO SOP. Out of that number, 108 individuals were held under remanded custody while six individuals were granted police bail.

The police had also issued compounds to 471 individuals for various offences against the CMCO, with 300 compounds being issued at police stations with one compound for Hari Raya visit.

The other 171 compounds were issued out in the field with 76 compounds being issued at roadblocks.

For commercial premises, the task force had inspected 4,826 shopping centres, 5,360 restaurants, 800 stalls, 1,151 factories and 3,826 banks. It had also inspected 2,119 land travel terminals, 241 water-travel terminals and 140 air travel terminals.

The task force had also inspected 22,722 private vehicles, 1,894 public vehicles and 420 vessels.

Similarly, they had looked into 1,761 markets, 4,313 places of worship, 2,890 recreational facilities and 659 construction sites.