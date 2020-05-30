Ismail Sabri: 385 Covid-19 cases detected in immigration detention centres

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said that the first phase of the deportation process will begin on June 6, — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 30 — Authorities found 384 undocumented migrants (PATI) with Covid-19 at the immigration depots in Bukit Jalil, Semenyih and KLIA after testing 4,807 detainees, said Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He told his daily security press conference that another 37 individuals are still waiting for their results while those found positive had been sent to MAEPS, Serdang for quarantine and treatment.

“From the total number that we screened, 385 individuals, including an immigration officer from the depot in Semenyih were found to be Covid-19 positive. Another 37 individuals are still awaiting their results. As I said before, those tested positive will be sent to MAEPS, Serdang for treatment.

“Out of those sent for treatment, 26 have been discharged and we will arrange for their deportation to their countries of origin,” said Ismail Sabri.

The defence minister added that the first phase of the deportation process will begin on June 6, involving 2,189 Indonesian nationals who are detained at depots in Peninsular Malaysia and Sarawak. Another 672 illegal Indonesian migrants located in Sabah will be sent home as well.

The first group to be deported will involve 450 illegal migrants placed on three flights to Jakarta, Medan and Surabaya.

The second group will be sent off on June 10 with more flights to Jakarta, Medan and Surabaya involving 445 PATIs. The government will also utilise sea lanes where 1,294 migrants are scheduled to sail to Medan on June 22.

“Phase Two will involve 2,623 PATI to be sent home around two months from now. Currently, their travel documents are not complete and the Indonesian embassy is preparing it and we will gradually send them home two months from Phase One.

“Our Immigration Department and Wisma Putra are also discussing with the Nepalese and Bangladeshi embassies to send home 246 Nepalese nationals and 2,476 Bangladeshi nationals.

“We’ve also received news that the Cambodian embassy has also agreed to assist us in getting their people home. I request other related embassies to step up and help us in getting their citizens to their countries of origin,” said Ismail Sabri.