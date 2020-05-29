Ismail Sabri tells jobseekers, students to arrange interviews with employers, universities online during CMCO

A student takes online lessons during phase three of the movement control order in Shah Alam April 15, 2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, May 29 — Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaacob for the umpteenth time reiterated that interstate travel is not allowed without approval from the authorities during the conditional movement control order (CMCO).

Ismail Sabri said that students or jobseekers who have to attend interviews at their respective universities or companies should arrange to have those interview conducted online instead.

“Universities are already carrying out online interviews since April,” he told a press conference this afternoon.

“For those who have poor internet connection in the rural areas, the universities will allow the students to record a video of their interviews and submit these to them,” he added.

On Wednesday, Ismail Sabri urged companies to embrace technology and conduct work interviews online, with interstate travel still prohibited throughout the CMCO, except for emergency cases.

“Companies should adopt modern technology, including video conferencing, Skype and others so that prospective employees don’t have to travel interstate,” he said.