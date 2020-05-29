In Johor, 10 Bersatu divisions claim to support sacking of Dr Mahathir and co

Johor Bersatu deputy chief Md Nasir Hashim (left) shows the party’s constitution book as Bersatu Johor Baru division chief Zais Mohd Akil looks on during the press conference in Johor Bari May 29, 2020. — Picture by Ben Tan

JOHOR BARU, May 29 — A total of 10 out of 26 Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) divisions in Johor claim to support the dismissal of Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and four other leaders.

Johor Bersatu deputy chief Senator Md Nasir Hashim said that the matter has the support of 10 of the state’s division leaders after contacting them this morning.

He said they have already expressed their stand in support of the decision.

“Another 16 division leaders will be contacted and we are confident that all of them will support the dismissal of the party’s five supreme council members.

“This is due to the abolition of their membership by the book under 10.2.3 of the party’s constitution. All previous leaders also expressed their support for Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s leadership,” said Md Nasir during a press conference at the Bersatu Johor Baru division office here today.

Present was the party’s Johor Baru division chief Zais Mohd Akil and other members.

Bersatu in Johor has a total of 26 divisions that follow the state’s parliamentary constituencies.

This comes after five letters were released yesterday by Bersatu’s Muhammad Suhaimi Yahya addressed to Dr Mahathir who had previously asserted that he was still party chairman; his son and party deputy president and also Jerlun MP, Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir; Kubang Pasu MP Datuk Amiruddin Hamzah; party Youth chief and Muar MP Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman; and Simpang Renggam MP Maszlee Malik.

In the five letters, Bersatu informed the five that their party membership had ceased with immediate effect, due to their decision to sit with the federal Opposition during the May 18 Dewan Rakyat proceedings instead of the government bloc with MPs supporting the Perikatan Nasional administration led by prime minister and Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

Md Nasir said he would also be discussing the developments at a special meeting with all division leaders after Hari Raya Aidilfitri together with Johor Bersatu chief Mazlan Bujang.