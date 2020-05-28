Newly born girl abandoned in housing area in JB

JOHOR BARU, May 28 — A newly born girl with the umbilical cord still intact and wrapped in a white cloth was found abandoned in a housing area in Jalan Sentosa, Kampung Dato Onn here today.

Johor Baru (JB) Selatan police in a posting on their official Facebook site said the infant, in good condition, was found at the location at 8.30am by a man who was getting ready to go to work.

It said the man alerted their control centre on the discovery and that the infant, believed to be less than 24 hours old, was sent to the Sultanah Aminah Hospital.

It added that further investigations were ongoing and that police were tracking down the suspect or suspects.

Anyone with information on the case is urged to contact the investigating officer Insp Nur Adila Zainuddin at 019-4039257 or 07-2182222. — Bernama