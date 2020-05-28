Ismail Sabri: Public should download Putrajaya’s contact tracing apps, but states are free to offer their own

The federal government recently announced three apps, namely MySejahtera, MyTrace and GerakMalaysia which can be downloaded by the public to help the government curb the spread of Covid-19. ― Istock.com/AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 28 — Putrajaya encourages the public to download its contact tracing apps but will not bar state governments from offering their own, said Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said the federal government recently announced three apps, namely MySejahtera, MyTrace and GerakMalaysia which can be downloaded by the public to help the government curb the spread of Covid-19.

“I encourage the public to download the apps by the federal government but, at the same time, we do not restrict the use of similar apps offered by state governments.

“The contact tracing apps offered by state governments may have a different role and objective,” said Ismail Sabri during his daily press conference today.

He was earlier asked for the federal government’s view on promoting its contact tracing apps following similar ones offered by state governments recently.

Ismail Sabri, who is also the defence minister, explained that the GerakMalaysia app will soon feature a QR code function that will do away with users having to write down their contact details.

Since April, Putrajaya has introduced several mobile applications to help the public, frontliners as well as the authorities make the travel, contact tracing and self-assessment process much easier both during and after the movement control order (MCO).

At the same time, states such as Penang, Sabah, Selangor and Johor have launched their own contact tracing apps in an effort to curb the Covid-19 infection.