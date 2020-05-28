Food rider fined RM1,500 for evading police inspection

Magistrate Fardiana Haryanti Ahmad Razali meted out the fine on Hazijul Hamzah Sanim, 23, who pleaded guilty to the charge. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 28 — A food rider who sped away on his motorcycle against traffic flow to evade inspection during a “Op Covid-19” patrol by the police was fined RM1,500, in default a month’s jail, by the Magistrate’s Court here today.

Magistrate Fardiana Haryanti Ahmad Razali meted out the fine on Hazijul Hamzah Sanim, 23, who pleaded guilty to the charge.

He was charged with obstructing Inspector Mohd Fahmi Zakaria and Sergeant Mohamad Kamarul Khalimi from discharging their official functions by running away from being inspected by the two policemen at Jalan Laman Rimbunan Raya Kepong here at 1am last May 28.

The charge, framed under Sectionb 186 of the Penal Code, provides an imprisonment for up to two years or maximum fine of RM10,000, or both, upon conviction. — Bernama