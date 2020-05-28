Finance minister meets creative industry players on potential measures for economic recovery plan

Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz in a meeting with representatives from the country’s creative industry at his ministry in Putrajaya May 28, 2020. — Picture from Facebook/Tengku Zafrul

KUALA LUMPUR, May 28 — Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz today met representatives from the country’s creative industry to discuss on potential measures that the government could consider for the upcoming short- and medium-term economic recovery plan.

In his Facebook post, Tengku Zafrul said one of the hardest hit sectors during the Covid-19 pandemic is the nation’s creative industry.

“I invited its representatives this evening for a discussion on potential measures the government can consider for the upcoming short- and medium-term economic recovery plan,” he said.

Tengku Zafrul said topics that were discussed included support to boost the animation industry internationally and adoption of technology in other industries.

Other topics included financial support for musicians, such as buskers or street-musicians and performers, as well as the reopening of art centres with the standard operating procedures (SOPs) in place, he said.

“(We also discussed) measures introduced by other nations to protect and support their creative industries,” he added.

Tengku Zafrul said the ministry would consider the feedback given today.

Those present included Datuk Ramli Ibrahim from Sutera Foundation, June Tan (Five Arts Centre), Mohd Jaafar Ismail (Fergana), Jo Kukathas (Instant Cafe Theater), Khairul Ridzwan Annuar (MonoloQue), BoBoiBoy creator Mohd Nizam Abd Razak, as well as representatives from Balai Seni Lukis Negara and Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) Art Gallery. — Bernama