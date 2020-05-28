Dr Noor Hisham: Malaysia records 10 new Covid-19 cases today, five are foreigners

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah speaks during a press conference at the Ministry of Health in Putrajaya May 1, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, May 25 — Malaysia recorded 10 new Covid-19 cases today, bringing the total to 7,629 cases, Health Director-General Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said.

All 10 are local transmissions where five are non-Malaysians. There are also no imported cases today, he said.

“This brings the total of active cases to 1,345.

“Eight cases are being treated at intensive care units where four are in need of ventilators.

“No death was recorded today. The cumulative deaths remain at 115,” said Dr Noor Hisham during the Health Ministry’s daily briefing on Covid-19.

MORE TO COME