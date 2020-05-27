Police: 33 nabbed at Ipoh pubs for flouting CMCO

Asmadi said all male suspects including the caretakers of both premises, were taken to the Ipoh central lockup while the women placed at the Pekan Baru lockup. — AFP pic

IPOH, May 27 — A total of 33 individuals, including three women, who were drinking in two pubs were arrested by police for defying the conditional movement control order (CMCO) last night.

Ipoh Police District chief ACP A. Asmadi Abdul Aziz said four individuals were picked up at the Oriental City KTV in Ipoh Garden at around 11.30pm while the rest were arrested at the Viking Village Bar of Music at Jalan Lau Ek Ching here at 9.30pm.

“All the suspects, ages between 18 and 51, gave unreasonable answers by saying that they came to the premises to drink beer when questioned by the police officers,” he said in a statement today.

“The suspects also claimed that they were not aware that pubs are not allowed to operate during CMCO and any gathering activities in pubs are prohibited,” he added.

Asmadi said all male suspects including the caretakers of both premises, were taken to the Ipoh central lockup while the women placed at the Pekan Baru lockup.

“All those arrested will be remanded later today,” he said.

He said that three men, aged 25, 22 and 20 arrested at the Viking Village Bar of Music had prior criminal records.

The case is being investigated under Section 269 of the Penal Code for a negligent act likely to spread infection of any disease dangerous to life and Rule 15 (1) of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures within the Infected Local Areas) Regulations 2020.



