DAP: Perikatan stopped caring about drunk driving after coming into power

Pakatan said it had intended to introduce harsher penalties for driving under the influence before losing Putrajaya. — Picture courtesy of the Johor Fire and Rescue Department

KUALA LUMPUR, May 27 — A score of DAP politicians have challenged the Perikatan Nasional (PN) administration to take punitive action against those caught drunk driving, in light of the two related deaths recently.

In a joint press statement, the group pointed out that former transport minister Anthony Loke had promised to amend the Road Transport Act 1987 prior to the formation of the PN backdoor government.

“The Pakatan Harapan (PH) administration through former transport minister Anthony Loke had already announced that the then government will amend the Road Transport Act 1987 to give harsher penalties for driving under the influence.

“Among the amendments include lifetime suspension of their driver’s license. The Bill was scheduled to be tabled to Parliament this year. This shows that PH had the political will to handle this matter.

“Unfortunately, we don’t see the same political will from the current PN administration. The drunk driving issue which was once a huge matter when Barisan Nasional (BN) and PAS were in the Opposition, no longer seems to be their priority once they have established a government,” said the statement.

It pointed out that the administration had only uploaded the Transport Ministry’s study into the matter and proposed to form a Special Cabinet Committee, instead of focusing on amendments to current laws.

The statement, which was signed by MPs such as Kampar MP Thomas Su, Ketari State Assemblyman Young Shefura Othman and the party’s deputy youth chief Shakeer Ameer among others, urged Putrajaya to allow Parliament to convene in order to settle this matter in the August house.



