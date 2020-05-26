Dr Noor Hisham: Source of Covid-19 infection at Bukit Jalil immigration depot still under probe

A general view of the Immigration Detention Centre at Bukit Jalil May 25, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, May 26 — With 155 new cases reported at the Bukit Jalil Immigration Department detention depot today, the Health Ministry said the exact source of the Covid-19 infection was still being investigated.

Responding to reporters’ questions on whether the detainees who tested positive were those detained during the movement control order (MCO), Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah clarified that those tested positive were those picked up from various enhanced movement control order (EMCO) areas.

“We are investigating the cause of infection because in the detention depot they have been detained in confined space but what is more important is that it is under control at the moment.

“Perhaps it is possible there was a transmission between those coming from the EMCO to Block A, we do not know but it’s also possible or those staff that provides cleaning service that may have carried the infection,” he said during his daily Covid-19 press briefing here.

Dr Noor Hisham further explained that those brought from the EMCO areas were placed in Block B and C of the depot, isolated from Block A (detainees picked up prior to the enforcement of the MCO on March 18) and Block D (women and children).

He also said the ministry was informed that detainees from each block did not mix with each other.

According to Dr Noor Hisham, the Bukit Jalil immigration detention depot has reported 281 Covid-19 cases involving non-Malaysians to date.