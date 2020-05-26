CMCO: Johor Baru shopping centre reopens after being ordered to close yesterday

Shoppers' hands are sanitised before entering a mall in Kuala Lumpur May 4, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

JOHOR BARU, May 26 — A shopping centre here which was ordered to close yesterday for not complying with the conditional movement control order (CMCO) yesterday has reopened today.

This followed the shopping centre management’s application to the Johor Health Department to start operation again, said state Health director, Dr Aman Rabu when Bernama confirmed the matter with him tonight.

“Yes, the centre has been allowed to reopen after its application has been received and monitoring by an enforcement team found it is complying with the SOP.

“They submitted their application this morning,” he said.

He was asked to comment on a letter approving the reopening of the premises which went viral on social media this evening.

Yesterday, the shopping centre in Taman Desa Tebrau here was ordered to close from May 25 until June 1 for failing to control visitors in the premises apart from not ensuring social distancing and providing sanitiser. — Bernama