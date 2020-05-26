CMCO: Civil servant caught for forging interstate travel letter, say Kedah police

Police personnel conduct checks on vehicles during a roadblock in Section 7, Shah Alam April 15, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

ALOR SETAR, May 26 — A civil servant’s attempt to return to Putrajaya yesterday was halted by the police for allegedly manipulating the date on his letter of approval for interstate travel.

Kedah police chief Datuk Zainuddin Yaacob said the man in his 40s had initially gone back to the state with his family and stayed in Pendang, and they were given the permission to return to Putrajaya on May 17.

However, as they began their journey yesterday, the policeman who inspected the permit issued by Putrajaya police found that the movement date had been illegally altered from May 17 to May 25.

“He is being investigated under Section 468 of the Penal Code for forgery and they were not allowed to return to Putrajaya,” he told reporters here today.

Earlier, Zainuddin led a house-to-house operation in several locations across the city to check for any violation of standard operating procedure (SOP) on interstate travel issued by the government.

Zainuddin said the Kedah police would intensify vehicle inspection at entry and exit of the state to ensure the public comply with the SOP.

“Previously, we screened those who returned to Kedah, but now we will be screening those leaving the state to see whether they were allowed to do so or had cheated their way into the state.

“We will conduct roadblocks at both toll entry and exit until Kedah is totally free from Covid-19,” he said. — Bernama